Abstract

Intimate partners of people with addictions experience significant strain, which coping and social support may reduce. They are also at increased risk for intimate partner violence (IPV: violence/abuse and coercive control), but IPV's effects on coping and social support are unclear. This study tested the salience of IPV to the Stress-Strain-Coping-Support model, using moderated mediation models with 222 intimate partners of people with addictions. Social support and coping worked differently for each type of strain. Coercive control moderated informal social support's buffering effect for anxiety and depression. Professionals assisting intimate partners should screen for IPV and offer flexible support programs.

Language: en