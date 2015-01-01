|
Mohammadi M, Nedjat S, Dargahpour M, Mehri A, Majdzadeh R. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33017267
OBJECTIVE: Self-burning is one way that some people choose to commit suicide, and it has been seen in many nations. This problem is considered as an uncommon method in developed countries and a common method of suicide in developing countries. The present study aimed to identify the factors associated with self-burning among Iranian women in reproductive age.
Language: en
women; suicide; Reproductive age; self-burning; self-immolation