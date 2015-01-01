Abstract

While the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world like wildfire since almost 7 months of its emergence, domestic violence has been breeding endlessly like a "silent pandemic" and is similarly globally persevered. Violence against women exacerbates during such emergencies on account of heightened tension and close living conditions due to lockdowns regulated by state orders. In Pakistan, where domestic violence is a "taboo" object of discussion, help is not provided from neighboring citizens, or even by law enforcers, leaving victims to endure in solitude acts of verbal, physical, psychological, and sexual abuse in the name of alleged supremacy of the assailant.

Language: en