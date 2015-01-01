Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the frequency of seizure co-morbidity and its independent association with 30-day readmission rate among patients hospitalized with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the United States.



METHODS: The data source was the 2014 Nationwide Readmission Database. We included adults (Age ≥18 years) with a primary discharge diagnosis of TBI, identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) codes 800.0, 801.9, 803.0, 804.9, 850.0-854.1, and 959.01. Seizures were diagnosed using the ICD-9-CM codes of 345.x and 780.39. Overall and across pre-specified groups 30-readmission rate was computed. Logistic regression analysis was used to identify independent predictors of 30-day readmission.



RESULTS: Among 76,062 unweighted adults discharged with a diagnosis of TBI, 7,776 (10.14%) had a secondary discharge diagnosis of seizures.A total of 1,751 (2.3%) patients with a primary discharge diagnosis of TBI were readmitted within 30 days. On multivariate logistic analysis, patients discharged with a secondary diagnosis of seizures were 18% more likely to be readmitted within 30 days compared to those without seizures (OR 1.18, 95% CI: 1.01-1.39, P = .42).



CONCLUSION: One in 10 patients hospitalized with TBI in the US have a co-morbid seizure disorder. Seizure co-morbidity conferred 18% greater odds of being readmitted within 30 days.

