Abstract

In the early stages of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response, children were described as invisible carriers who posed a risk of infection to others. Here we outline how responses to COVID-19 may increase children's exposure to violence and neglect. We also highlight ongoing efforts to address violence against children and argue for continued action and research on vio- lence prevention within the COVID-19 response.





Globally, over 1 billion children (aged 2-17 years) experience sexual, physical or emotional violence each year. Understanding the relationship between COVID-19 and violence against children is complex, as CO- VID-19 measures can affect both the experience and reporting of violence. In addition, interviewing children about violence during lockdown presents ethical and methodological challenges. A review of studies on the relationship between COVID-19 and violence against women and children found 12 studies, of which only one examined violence against children and reported decreases in calls to the Child Abuse Hotline in Florida, United States of America, largely due to school closures and teachers being unable to report violence. Needs assessments from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Colombia and reported increased calls to helplines and increased risk of violence against children. Studies that rely on such violence being reported through helplines cannot detect changes in its underlying incidence or prevalence. Anecdotal evidence from previous epidemics suggests that violence against children may increase. During a 2017 cholera outbreak in Yemen, children with sick caregivers slept alone outside cholera treatment centres, exposed to increased risk of harassment and violence. Qualitative studies during Ebola virus outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone found children reported more frequent...

