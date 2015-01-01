Abstract

It has come to the attention of the authors that a correction is needed to our paper "Causal relationships between substance use and insomnia". For our alcohol and smoking genetic instruments and outcomes we used summary statistics from the GSCAN meta-analyses (Liu et al., 2019). As the full summary statistics including data from 23andMe could not be provided by the GSCAN authors, we performed our own meta-analyses of 23andMe data (which we obtained from 23andMe through application) with summary statistics from all other GSCAN samples, excluding UK-Biobank. We could not replicate the exact method that GSCAN used for their meta-analyses (rareGWAMA), as that would have required information from the individual contributing cohorts. We rather used METAL to conduct the meta-analyses (Willer et al., 2010), and weighted the SNP-effects by the inverse of the standard errors. However, as the phenotype measurements in the original samples were heterogeneous, effect sizes and standard errors were not on the same scale, so SNP effects should have been weighted by their sample sizes.



We re-conducted the meta-analyses, now based on sample size. As N-weighted meta-analysis results in z-scores rather than betas and standard errors, we had to derive these using procedures described before (Taylor et al., 2016). For beta, we used...

