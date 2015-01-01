Abstract

Continuous intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is a cornerstone of neurocritical care after severe brain injuries such as traumatic brain injury and acts as a biomarker of secondary brain injury. With the rapid development of artificial intelligent (AI) approaches to data analysis, the acquisition, storage, real-time analysis, and interpretation of physiological signal data can bring insights to the field of neurocritical care bioinformatics. We review the existing literature on the quantification and analysis of the ICP waveform and present an integrated framework to incorporate signal processing tools, advanced statistical methods, and machine learning techniques in order to comprehensively understand the ICP signal and its clinical importance. Our goals were to identify the strengths and pitfalls of existing methods for data cleaning, information extraction, and application. In particular, we describe the use of ICP signal analytics to detect intracranial hypertension and to predict both short-term intracranial hypertension and long-term clinical outcome. We provide a well-organized roadmap for future researchers based on existing literature and a computational approach to clinically-relevant biomedical signal data.

