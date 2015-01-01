|
Ahmed MM, Yang G, Gaweesh S. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1889.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33013502 PMCID
Connected vehicle (CV) technology aims to improve drivers' situational awareness through audible and visual warnings displayed on a human-machine interface (HMI), thus reducing crashes caused by human error. This paper developed a driving simulator test bed to assess the readability and usefulness of the Wyoming CV applications. A total number of 26 professional drivers were recruited to participate in a driving-simulator study. Prior to driving the simulator, the participants were trained on both the concept of CV technology and the developed CV applications as well as the operation of the driving simulator. Three driving simulation scenarios were designed. For each scenario, participants drove two times: one with the HMI turned on and another one with the HMI turned off. After driving the simulator, a comprehensive revealed-preference survey was employed to collect the participants' perceptions of CV technology and Wyoming CV applications.
Language: en
driving simulator; driver behavior; human–machine interface; human factors; Wyoming connected vehicle pilot