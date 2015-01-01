|
Citation
Berryessa CM, Caplan JM. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e2222.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
33013578
Abstract
The current study, using a multi-factorial survey experiment with a sample of the general public (N = 800), investigates if and how types of risk information on crime and public safety, such as maps, graphs, or tables, commonly used and communicated by law enforcement elicit dual-process (affective and cognitive) risk information processing in risk-based decision-making, and if such processing or decision-making differs depending on the risk level, context, or the type or format of risk information communicated. Participants responded to a vignette in which they were asked to choose a ride-share pick-up point within a certain geographic area with varying risk levels of being involved in a pedestrian-automobile crash.
Language: en
Keywords
decision-making; risk; affective; cognitive; dual-process; information processing; policing