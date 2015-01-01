|
Citation
|
Barofsky J, Vargas A, Rodriguez D, Barrows A. Health Aff. (Hope) 2020; 39(10): 1752-1761.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Project HOPE - The People-to-People Health Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33017237
|
Abstract
|
Safety-net programs improve health for low-income children over the short and long term. In September 2018 the Trump administration announced its intention to change the guidance on how to identify a potential "public charge," defined as a noncitizen primarily dependent on the government for subsistence. After this change, immigrants' applications for permanent residence could be denied for using a broader range of safety-net programs. We investigated whether the announced public charge rule affected the share of children enrolled in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, using county-level data.
Language: en