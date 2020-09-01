Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is associated with psychiatric illness and suicidality, which are prevalent among U.S. military veterans. However, the psychiatric burden of cannabis use and cannabis use disorder (CUD) among veterans is unclear. Using data from a nationally representative sample of veterans, we evaluated associations of lifetime cannabis use and CUD with psychiatric problems, suicidality, and treatment utilization.



METHODS: Participants were 3,157 veterans aged 21 to 96 years from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS). Cannabis use and CUD were assessed using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Psychiatric morbidities, suicidal ideation and attempts, and treatment utilization were assessed and compared between three cannabis groups: [1] no lifetime cannabis use (never-use); [2] lifetime cannabis use but never met criteria for CUD (non-CUD cannabis use); [3] lifetime CUD (CUD).



RESULTS: Relative to the never-use group, veterans who used cannabis had elevated odds of current and lifetime posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders, current suicidal ideation, lifetime suicide attempts, and current and lifetime mental health treatment utilization [odds ratios (ORs)=1.5-8.3]. Veterans with CUD had higher odds of current and lifetime PTSD, mood, and anxiety disorders, lifetime nicotine and alcohol dependence, and current suicidal ideation, relative to veterans who used cannabis but never met criteria for CUD (ORs=1.6-2.7).



LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design of this study precludes causal inference.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis use and CUD are associated with substantial psychiatric and suicide-related burden among veterans, highlighting the need for screening, education, and treatment to mitigate potential cannabis-related harm.

