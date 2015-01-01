|
Citation
Bigras N, Vaillancourt-Morel MP, Nolin MC, Bergeron S. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33017227
Abstract
Child sexual abuse (CSA) tends to occur in close relationships and involves sexual acts and betrayal. Thus, it is thought to affect sexual well-being in adulthood more so than any other form of childhood trauma. Research conducted over the last decade resulted in an impressive diversity of evidence reporting that CSA may be related to greater sexual dysfunction and lower sexual satisfaction as an adult, but also to higher levels of sexual compulsivity and sexual risk behaviors. Some studies also found no significant association between CSA and adult sexual well-being. Faced with these mixed results, understanding how CSA may affect sexual well-being in adulthood remains challenging for clinicians and researchers. The aim of this comprehensive literature review was to synthesize the empirical studies published in the last five years documenting the associations between CSA and several indicators of sexual well-being in adults excluding risky sexual behaviors. The literature search yielded 18 eligible studies which mainly examined five domains of sexual outcomes of CSA: sexual function, sexual satisfaction, sex-related cognitions, sexual behaviors and affective components of sexuality.
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; sex-related affects; sexual behaviors; sexual cognitions; sexual function; sexual satisfaction