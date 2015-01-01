|
Greene-Colozzi EA, Winters GM, Blasko B, Jeglic EL. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33017275
Internet predation of minors has become a focus of child sexual abuse research and legislation. Studies reveal that many American youth report experiencing sexual solicitation and sexual grooming online, but the youth perspective of these experiences has not been examined. This study examined retrospective perspectives of online sexual solicitation and grooming experienced as a minor. Participants were 1,133 undergraduate college students at two public institutions in the United States who completed an online survey retrospectively exploring Internet behaviors, experiences of online sexual solicitation or online grooming, and perceptions of the experience.
Language: en
prevention; victimization; Children and adolescents; internet sex crimes