McIntyre MK, Kumar NS, Tilley EH, Samson DJ, Latifi R. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2020; 13(2): 135-141.
33013093 PMCID
Background and Aims: Alcohol intoxication may confound the clinical assessment of the trauma patient. Head computed tomography (h-CT) is the standard imaging technique to rule out intracranial injury in most intoxicated trauma patients. The objective of this study was to determine whether certain clinical findings (computed clinical score [CCS]) could predict the h-CT yield, admission, and neurosurgical consultation (NSC) among intoxicated trauma patients.
Alcohol; trauma; head injury; clinical score; head computed tomography; intoxicated