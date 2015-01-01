SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ismail RA, El Sibai RH, Dakessian AV, Bachir RH, El Sayed MJ. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2020; 13(2): 142-145.

(Copyright © 2020, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.4103/JETS.JETS_84_19

33013094 PMCID

Context: Falls cause significant morbidity and mortality, constituting 38.9% of trauma visits to the emergency department (ED) in Lebanon. Elderly have increased risk of falls due to co-morbidities. Injury-related deaths are most common in developing countries, and few studies have examined falls internationally.

Aims: Describe characteristics, injury patterns, and outcomes of elderly treated for fall injuries at a tertiary care center in Lebanon.
Settings and Design: Retrospective observational chart review of elderly presenting after a fall to the ED.

Subjects and Methods: Retrospective observational study of elderly (≥65 years) patients who presented to the ED at a tertiary care center in Lebanon with the chief complaint of "fall" over a 6-year period.

Statistical Analysis Used: Descriptive analysis.

Results: Two hundred and thirty-five patients were included; mean age was 78.1 (±7.2) years with female predominance (60.5%). Falls occurred at home (99.2%) and from ground level (96.4%). Patients presented by private transport (85.8%). The initial impact was to the head in 31.2% of patients with 47.8% on antiplatelet/anticoagulation therapy. Imaging includes extremity X-ray (46.6%) and head/cervical spine computed tomography (39.5%). Dispositions included home (58.9%), regular floor (23.3%), operating room (7.9%), and intensive care unit (5.9%). Pelvic/hip repair was the most common surgical procedure. Most injuries were nonlife-threatening. Overall mortality was 2%.

Conclusions: Falls have a high impact on the elderly population in Lebanon, with most occurring at home, resulting in pelvic/hip injuries and a mortality of 2%. There is a need to implement multifaceted fall prevention programs to mitigate such injuries and improve patient safety and outcomes.


injury; Elderly; fall

