Citation
Bountress KE, Cohen JR, Ruggiero K, Davidson T, Calhoun CD, Nelson F, Fields C, Danielson CK, Russell WS, Gilmore AK. J. Subst. Use 2020; 25(3): 313-317.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
33013196 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hundreds of thousands of individuals visit the emergency department (ED) every year, with many visits occurring following alcohol misuse. Parent-child relationship factors are associated with alcohol-related outcomes. For example, offspring choice to self-disclose information about their lives to parents, rather than parents actively soliciting this information, is associated with substance use. However, it is unclear whether self-disclosure uniquely predicts alcohol-related outcomes in a young adult ED sample.
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; Emergency Department; Alcohol Use; Young Adults