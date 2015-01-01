Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the use of the King-Devick (K-D) test for sideline assessment of concussive injuries in a New Zealand amateur women's rugby union team.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort observational.



METHODS: All players were K-D tested during pre-season using a tablet (iPad; Apple Inc., Cupertino, CA). Differences in K-D scores and test-retest reliability were calculated for baseline test scores, baseline, and post-injury (concussion) sideline assessment and baseline and post-season testing scores for tests by year and as a combined score.



RESULTS: One training-related (0.3 per 1000 training-hrs) and nine match-related (16.1 per 1000 match-hrs) concussions were recorded. The K-D post-injury (concussion) sideline test score were significantly slower than established baseline (-4.4 [-5.8 to -3.4] s; χ2(1) = 42.2; p < 0.0001; t(9) = -4.0; p = 0.0029; d = -0.8). There was good-to-excellent reliability of the K-D test for baseline (ICC: 0.84 to 0.89), post-injury (concussion) sideline assessment (ICC: 0.82 to 0.97) and post-season evaluation (ICC: 0.79 to 0.83).



DISCUSSION: By utilising the baseline to post-injury (concussion) assessment comparisons, any player with a post-injury (concussion) assessment slowing of their K-D test time, regardless of whether the player has, or has not had a witnessed insult, should be withheld from any further participation until they are evaluated by a medical professional trained in the management of concussion.



CONCLUSION: This study has provided additional evidence to support the use of the K-D test as a frontline method of assessing concussion with good to excellent reliability of the test for baseline, side-line assessment and post-season evaluation.

Language: en