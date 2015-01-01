Abstract

Bullying victimisation among adolescents is globally recognised as an important predictor for several adverse health and behavioural outcomes. Due to a paucity of studies in Indonesia, this study aimed to identify the adverse health and behavioural outcomes due to bullying victimisation among school-going adolescents and investigate the possible moderation by age and sex. This was an analysis of the second Global School-based Student Health Survey data of Indonesia conducted in 2015. The eligible samples were 9,601 adolescent students. The main independent variable was bullying victimisation status, while the dependent variables consisted of mental health problems, substance use, and other risk behaviours. Binary logistic regression controlling for some confounders was applied to identify the associations among sex-merged and sex-separated samples. Furthermore, adjusted margin probabilities of having adverse outcomes were calculated by bullying victimisation frequency and age. This study found that nearly 2 out of 10 adolescent students were bullied in the last 30 days. Bullying victimisation was associated with the odds of all adverse health and behavioural outcomes that include loneliness, anxiety, suicidal ideation, smoking cigarettes, alcohol use, truancy, physical fight, and sedentary behaviour. The associations were slightly larger among female than male students for some of the outcomes. The odds of these adverse outcomes increased with the rising frequency of bullying and by age. The findings suggest that bullying victimisation was associated with a number of adverse health and behavioural outcomes among Indonesian adolescent students. Implementation of anti-bullying interventions among students right from a young age is essential to prevent unexpected adverse outcomes and its detrimental consequences.

Language: en