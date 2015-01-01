Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this report is to describe a patient who has fluorescein angiographic evidence and retinal changes suspicious for intrauterine abusive ocular trauma.



METHODS: A case report of a premature ward of the state with no prenatal care and a presentation suspicious for intrauterine abusive ocular trauma. We performed serial ophthalmologic examinations, reviewed available prenatal history with the infant's social worker, and all relevant hospital notes, laboratory results, and imaging results.



RESULTS: Following initial empiric treatment for possible viral retinitis in the setting of a positive urine CMV, repeat examinations demonstrated fluorescein angiographic evidence and clinical findings suspicious for abusive ocular trauma including neovascularization and no evidence of retinitis; therefore, the child was treated with laser photocoagulation.



CONCLUSION: At-risk newborns will benefit from an examination of the retinal periphery and wide field fluorescein angiography. Intrauterine abusive ocular trauma should be included in the differential of retinal hemorrhage and avascular retinal periphery. It is imperative for clinicians to recognize this presentation to prevent progression of associated visual morbidity.

