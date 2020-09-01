SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen H, Selix N, Nosek M. J. Nurse Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

DOI

10.1016/j.nurpra.2020.09.014

PMID

33013242 PMCID

Abstract

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak places perinatal women at higher risk of developing anxiety and depression. Uncertainty, fear, and confusion in medical, social, economic, occupational and political aspects of life in the US add to existing stressors that perinatal women experience. To optimize the quality of perinatal care during the pandemic, appropriate mental health interventions must be implemented to prevent and alleviate perinatal anxiety and depression and improve maternal and infant outcomes. Measures include increased screening, non-pharmacologic and/or pharmacologic interventions and the use of telehealth for care delivery.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; maternal mental; perinatal anxiety; perinatal depression; SARS CoV-2

