Rao Z, Fink E, Gibson J. Br. J. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, British Psychological Society)

10.1111/bjdp.12352

33017077

This study investigates the association between children's peer-reported expression of anger and their pretend play with aggressive/negative themes observed during spontaneous play with classmates. Participants comprised 104 Chinese children (Mage  = 8.98 years, SD = 0.97, 49% girls) and were filmed playing in peer dyads with toys. Aggressive and non-aggressive negative pretend themes were coded at five-second intervals for 10 minutes. Children's expression of anger in real situations was reported by peers. Analysis using actor-partner interdependence modelling (APIM) revealed significant partner effects, indicating that children were more likely to engage in pretend play with aggressive themes when they were playing with a partner who was perceived by their peers as more easily angered. It was also found that boys were more likely to engage in pretend play with both aggressive and non-aggressive negative themes compared with girls.


aggressive themes; dyadic analysis; expression of anger; pretend play

