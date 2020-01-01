Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to explore the psychometric properties of the Brief Experiential Avoidance Questionnaire (BEAQ) among veterans seeking treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Given that experiential avoidance (EA) is implicated in the development and maintenance of PTSD, it appears to be a possible clinical target for change across treatment.



METHOD: The BEAQ was administered among two samples of military veterans seeking outpatient (n = 179) and residential (n = 257) treatment for PTSD at a Veterans Affairs specialty clinic. The BEAQ is a 15-item self-report measure intended to assess EA, and additional information regarding its psychometric properties is warranted.



RESULTS: Descriptive results of the BEAQ in veteran samples are presented. Confirmatory factor analyses of the BEAQ found poor fit in both samples, indicating the BEAQ is not a unidimensional construct, as has been proposed.



CONCLUSIONS: Future research should consider whether the current structure of the BEAQ is appropriate for measuring EA in veteran samples. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en