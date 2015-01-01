Abstract

This study aims to develop a framework that integrates the technology acceptance model (TAM) into a route-switching model of travelers' response to variable message signs (VMS). In addition to the parsimonious TAM constructs (perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, and behavioral intention), the model is extended with latent variables that are specific to travelers' response to VMS (perception of information quality, attitude towards route diversion, and familiarity with the network). The model also takes into account the causal relationships among the latent variables. The obtained framework is then incorporated into a route-switching model to form a hierarchical integrated choice and latent variable model. The model is tested with stated preference data from 339 Chinese road users. The results show that all six latent variables have direct and/or indirect effects on route-switching behavior according to the hypothesized relationships. Route choice attributes and individual characteristics also affect travelers' decisions. The theoretical and practical implications of the findings are also discussed.

