Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health concern with serious consequences for individuals, families, and society in general. In an effort to expand knowledge in this area, this study assessed whether proactive (planned, calculated, amoral) and reactive (impulsive, irresponsible, emotional) criminal thinking mediated or moderated the past IPV-future IPV relationship in 1,238 individuals released from federal prison. Evaluating the indirect effect of past IPV on future IPV via proactive and reactive criminal thinking failed to produce any significant mediated effects. There was evidence, however, of a moderating effect for proactive criminal thinking, such that prior IPV predicted subsequent IPV recidivism only when proactive criminal thinking was elevated. Reactive criminal thinking, by contrast, failed to moderate the past IPV-future IPV relationship. These findings suggest that proactive criminal thinking may serve as a risk factor for future IPV in individuals with a prior history of domestic violence.

