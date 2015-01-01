|
Garza AD, Franklin CA, Goodson A. Crim. Justice Behav. 2020; 47(8): 1014-1031.
Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing
The present study used a stratified random sample of 332 case files from a sizable, urban police department located in one of the five largest and most diverse U.S. cities to examine the effect of previous stalking on arrest decisions among intimate partner violence (IPV) cases. Relevant extralegal and legal case factors were estimated in a multivariate binary logistic regression model to determine correlates of arrest.
