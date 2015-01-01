Abstract

The present study used a stratified random sample of 332 case files from a sizable, urban police department located in one of the five largest and most diverse U.S. cities to examine the effect of previous stalking on arrest decisions among intimate partner violence (IPV) cases. Relevant extralegal and legal case factors were estimated in a multivariate binary logistic regression model to determine correlates of arrest.



FINDINGS revealed that previous stalking behavior was not related to arrest. Evidence and physical injury significantly increased the odds of arrest. Presence of witnesses, alcohol involvement, and history of IPV also significantly increased the odds of arrest. Future research and policy implications are discussed.

