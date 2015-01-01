Abstract

In the literature related to personality and emotion regulation (ER) there are a series of experiments which assess the affective consequences from the perspective of the processual model of emotion regulation (Gross, 1998a). The present research continues Dunn's et al., (2009) suggestion to analyse the affective consequences of emotion regulation mechanisms according to the most relevant personality dimensions for the emotion regulation process (extraversion and emotional stability). In the present studies we have induced two different emotions (anger and sadness), by using movie sequences and we manipulated, under laboratory controlled conditions, ER strategies to detect their effects on the emotional experience. 219 subjects were statistically selected for two experimental groups according to two personality variables (extraversion and emotional stability) and one control group. The subjects included in the statistical analysis had an average age of 22.07 years (M = 22.07, SD = 6.14). We have found evidence that reappraisal is an adaptive strategy, both in comparison with the control group and those who have used suppression. People with high emotional stability experience the negative emotions and the emotional distress in anger and sadness at a lower level compared to those with low emotional stability.

