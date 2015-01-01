Abstract

This study examined the trajectories of PTSD and resilience and investigated the relationship between the two using longitudinal data collected at 6, 9, 12 and 18 months after the tornado in Yancheng. Adolescents (N = 121) were recruited using cluster sampling and completed self-reported questionnaires in schools in the hardest-hit areas. Latent variable growth model (LGM) was used to determine the trajectories of PTSD and resilience and the relation between the two. The results suggested that the trajectories of PTSD and resilience were best described by two separate stages. The rate of decrease in adolescence's PTSD in the first stage significantly predicted their rate of increase in resilience in the second stage.



FINDINGS suggested similar trajectories in PTSD and resilience, and that PTSD is a risk factor of resilience.

Language: en