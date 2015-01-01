Abstract

Freezing of gait (FOG) is a sudden cessation of locomotion in advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). A FOG episode can lead to falls, decreased mobility, and decreased overall quality of life. Prediction of FOG episodes provides an opportunity for intervention and freeze prevention. A novel method of FOG prediction that uses foot plantar pressure data acquired during gait was developed and evaluated, with plantar pressure data treated as 2D images and classified using a convolutional neural network (CNN). Data from five people with PD and a history of FOG were collected during walking trials. FOG instances were identified and data preceding each freeze were labeled as Pre-FOG. Left and right foot FScan pressure frames were concatenated into a single 60x42 pressure array. Each frame was considered as an independent image and classified as Pre-FOG, FOG, or Non-FOG, using the CNN. From prediction models using different Pre-FOG durations, shorter Pre-FOG durations performed best, with Pre-FOG class sensitivity 94.3%, and specificity 95.1%. These results demonstrated that foot pressure distribution alone can be a good FOG predictor when treating each plantar pressure frame as a 2D image, and classifying the images using a CNN. Furthermore, the CNN eliminated the need for feature extraction and selection.Clinical Relevance- This research demonstrated that foot plantar pressure data can be used to predict freezing of gait occurrence, using a convolutional neural network deep learning technique. This had the added advantage of eliminating the need for feature extraction and selection.

