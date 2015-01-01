SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ziegl A, Hayn D, Kastner P, Loffler K, Weidinger L, Brix B, Goswami N, Schreier G. Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc 2020; 2020: 808-811.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1109/EMBC44109.2020.9176574

33018108

Frailty and falls are the main causes of morbidity and disability in elderly people. The Timed Up-and-Go (TUG) test has been proposed as an appropriate method for evaluating elderly individuals' risk of falling. To analyze the TUG's potential for falls prediction, we conducted a clinical study with participants aged ≥ 65 years, living in nursing homes. We harvested 138 TUG recordings with the information, if patients used a walking aid or not and developed a method to predict the use of walking aids using a Random Forest Classifier for ultrasonic based TUG test recordings. We achieved a high accuracy with an Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 96,9% using a 20% leave out evaluation strategy. Automated collection of structured data from TUG recordings - like the use of a walking aid - may help to improve fall risk tools in future.


Language: en
