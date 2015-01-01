Abstract

This paper presents comparison of brain connectivity estimators of distracted drivers and non-distracted drivers based on statistical analysis. Twelve healthy volunteers with more than one year of driving experience participated in this experiment. Lane-keeping tasks and the Math problem-solving task were introduced in the experiment and EEGs (electroencephalogram) were used to record the brain waves. Granger-Geweke causality (GGC), directed transfer function (DTF) and partial directed coherence (PDC) brain connectivity estimation methods were used in brain connectivity analysis. Correlation test and a student's t-test were conducted on the connectivity matrixes.



RESULTS show a significant difference between the mean of distracted drivers and non-distracted driver's brain connectivity matrixes. GGC and DTF methods student's t-tests shows a p-value below 0.05 with the correlation coefficients varying from 0.62 to 0.38. PDC connectivity estimation method does not show a significant difference between the connectivity matrixes means unless it is compared with lane keeping task and the normal driving task. Furthermore, it shows a strong positive correlation between the connectivity matrixes.

