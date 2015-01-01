|
Perera D, Wang YK, Lin CT, Zheng J, Nguyen HT, Chai R. Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc 2020; 2020: 3208-3211.
33018687
This paper presents comparison of brain connectivity estimators of distracted drivers and non-distracted drivers based on statistical analysis. Twelve healthy volunteers with more than one year of driving experience participated in this experiment. Lane-keeping tasks and the Math problem-solving task were introduced in the experiment and EEGs (electroencephalogram) were used to record the brain waves. Granger-Geweke causality (GGC), directed transfer function (DTF) and partial directed coherence (PDC) brain connectivity estimation methods were used in brain connectivity analysis. Correlation test and a student's t-test were conducted on the connectivity matrixes.
Language: en