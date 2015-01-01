|
Citation
|
Razzaghi A, Soori H, Abadi A, Khosravi A. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2020; 12(3): e1425.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33021247
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to a lack of effective registry system for road traffic deaths, some international organizations like the World Health Organization provide the estimated number of road traffic deaths. It was shown that there are differences in the number of road traffic deaths between the WHO estimates and national reports even in High-Income Countries. This study aimed to an investigation of reasons for differences between the national reports and world health organization estimates about road traffic deaths.
Language: en