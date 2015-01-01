|
Mallinson T. Rural remote health 2020; 20(4): e6114.
(Copyright © 2020, Deakin University)
33019797
INTRODUCTION: Green Beacons are used by many doctors across the UK when responding to emergencies, particularly in rural areas. These are used to alert other road users to the doctor's urgent need to reach a destination, with the hope that members of the public will make provisions for the doctor to make progress unhindered. While such warning lights have been used for many years, there is a paucity of research into the safety and efficacy of their use. This pilot study aimed to explore whether the use of Green Beacons does lead to reduced response times in rural areas of Scotland, and recorded any accidents occurring during such emergency response journeys.
emergency medical services; Scotland; ambulance; response driving; vehicle driving