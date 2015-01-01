|
Citation
|
Findling MTG, Blendon RJ, Benson JM, Miller C. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33022083
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Despite increased national attention to improving rural health, rural Native American populations face unique problems that are often unseen in aggregate research on the rural United States. The objective of this study was to examine rural Native Americans' experiences with serious problems across domains important to health, using rural Whites as a comparison group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Native Americans; health care; social determinants of health; American Indian/Alaska Natives; rural health