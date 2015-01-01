Abstract

With the massive growth of the aging population worldwide, of utmost importance is reducing falls. Critical to reducing fall risk is one's ability to weight incoming sensory information towards maintaining balance. The purpose of this research was to investigate if simple, targeted sensory training on aging individuals (50 - 80 years old), including twelve healthy and eight individuals with chronic stroke, could improve their balance. Repeated sensory training targeted visual (via eyesopen/closed) and somatosensory inputs (via light touch to the fingertip as well as hard, soft foam, and hard foam support surfaces to the feet) during standing and dynamic base-ofsupport (BOS) exercises. Study participants underwent six weeks of training. Prior to and post training, standing balance was assessed via a simple, clinical measure: the balance error scoring system (BESS). Following several weeks of training, participants showed significant improvements in BESS errors: healthy participants for small BOS with limited somatosensory information (i.e., tandem and single-leg standing on foam) and participants with stroke in all conditions.Clinical Relevance- This research study demonstrated that simple, accessible exercises, can positively impact balance in the aging population, a pressing need.

