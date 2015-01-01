Abstract

Clinicians need better tools to assess severity, prognosis, and recovery from mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), which can cause long term impairment. To enable better mTBI outcome prediction, an initial step is to analyze the trajectory of recovery metrics over time. This study provides an assessment of recovery trajectories of mTBI while incorporating heterogeneity of individual responses. We analyze the trajectories over multiple discrete time points from baseline to 6 months post injury using a combination of neurocognitive and postural stability assessments and serum biomarkers. The data, obtained from FITBIR, consists of concussed subjects and a matched control group, to allow for comparison in prognostic assessment. Outcomes derived from this exploratory analysis will aid future studies in developing a mTBI recovery timeline model.Clinical relevance- This study further informs clinicians as to the recovery trajectory of clinical measures and biomarkers after mTBI to support return to play decisions. GFAP biomarker and measures related to balance, memory, orientation, and concentration were significantly different than controls early after mTBI.

