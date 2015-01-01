Abstract

Route planning is an important tool to reach points of interest. The current technology offers options for public transportation and pedestrians on the road and sidewalks, respectively. However, for people who use electric powered wheelchairs (EPW) as their primary means of mobility, the level of accessibility and EPW battery consumption are important during route planning. This paper introduces the concept of an accessible route navigation application to reduce EPW battery consumption. The application, called eNav, uses five layers of information including OpenStreetMaps (OSM), airborne laser scanner (ALS), Point-of-Interests (POIs), public transportation, and crowdsourcing. eNav collects these layers of information to provide the shortest, most accessible, and most comfortable routes that consume the least amount of EPW battery. Additionally, the paper presents the Mobility Enhancement roBot (MEBot), a legged-wheeled power wheelchair, to drive over architectural barriers and less accessible environments. The paper proposes the use of MEBot as a sixth layer of information to inform eNav and road authorities about sidewalk/route conditions, to improve road accessibility, and to provide an energy efficient route planning for non-MEBot users.

