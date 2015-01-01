|
Carlier A, Peyramaure P, Favre K, Pressigout M. Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc 2020; 2020: 5741-5744.
(Copyright © 2020)
33019278
Fall detection in specialized homes for the elderly is challenging. Vision-based fall detection solutions have a significant advantage over sensor-based ones as they do not instrument the resident who can suffer from mental diseases. This work is part of a project intended to deploy fall detection solutions in nursing homes. The proposed solution, based on Deep Learning, is built on a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) trained to maximize a sensitivity-based metric. This work presents the requirements from the medical side and how it impacts the tuning of a CNN.
