Search Results

Whyte J, Giacino JT, Heinemann AW, Bodien Y, Hart T, Sherer M, Whiteneck GG, Mellick D, Hammond FM, Semik P, Rosenbaum A, Richardson RN. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apmr.2020.09.377

33022273

OBJECTIVE: To develop a measure of global functioning after moderate-severe TBI with similar measurement precision but a longer measurement range than the FIM.
DESIGN: Phase 1: Retrospective analysis of 5 data sets containing FIM, DRS, and other assessment items, to identify candidate items for extending the measurement range of the FIM; Phase 2. Prospective administration of 49 candidate items from phase 1, with Rasch analysis to identify a unidimensional scale with an extended range.

SETTING: Six TBI Model System rehabilitation hospitals.

PARTICIPANTS: 184 individuals with moderate-severe injury recruited during inpatient rehabilitation or at 1-year telephone follow up.

INTERVENTIONS: Participants were administered the 49 assessment items in person or via telephone.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): IRT parameters: item monotonicity, infit/outfit statistics, and Factor 1 variance.

RESULTS: After collapsing misordered rating categories and removing misfitting items, we derived the Brain Injury Functional Outcome Measure (BI-FOM), a 31-item assessment instrument with high reliability, greatly extended measurement range, and improved unidimensionality in comparison to the FIM.

CONCLUSIONS: The BI-FOM improves global measurement of function after moderate-severe brain injury. Its high precision, relative lack of floor and ceiling effects, and feasibility for telephone follow up, if replicated in an independent sample, are substantial advantages.


Language: en

Measurement; Assessment Technology; Brain injuries

