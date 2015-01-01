Abstract

The news sociology and news determinism perspectives do project both the integrationist and disintegrative capabilities of the media. This projection is premised on their agenda-setting tradition, meaning that the social responsibility performance credential of the reporter can help build a nation or be a factor of the collapse of social control. This work explores this oxymoron by examining terrorism reporting and how it impacts on ethnic relations among the three dominant regions in Nigeria. A total of 400 respondents from Southeast and Southwest Nigeria respond to seven items on their relationship with the Northern Region that has been affected by the activities of the terror group Boko Haram. The findings portray a violent nature of the Northern Region. However, they do not support six of the media-framed and widely-held assumptions by the southerners about the conflict, including the statement that the insurgents represent northerners' interest. The media can scale down ethnic tension by publishing and framing stories that promote de-escalation.

Language: en