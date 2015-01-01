SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Awan JH, Memon S, Shah AA, Pathan KT. Int. J. Cyber Warf. Terror. 2020; 10(4): 48-63.

10.4018/IJCWT.2020100104

This paper proposes a framework for a smart transportation system of Pakistan and discusses modern approaches as solutions to emerging threats and vulnerabilities of STS. In addition, STS changes the life of people and decreases the number of accidents, deaths, and traffic incidents. STS is saving the time of users and makes the urban city even smarter. The aim of STS is to accomplish more efficiency of traffic by decreasing traffic issues. It also provides the information about route traffic toward destination, local expediency, passing, vehicle dynamic or requested information, availability of seats to users, which decreases journey time of commuters and improves their security and ease. This paper discusses STS, its application and working mechanism, and the main parameters of the proposed framework of STS of Pakistan such as road condition monitoring, traffic management, municipal involvement, link data for society, accidental measures, and security, which are necessary while designing or implementing such systems.


