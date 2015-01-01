Abstract

This paper presents the passengers' perspective towards express bus safety issues based on the driver's behavioural characteristics, providing an important aspect in reducing the accidents in Malaysia. A pilot study with a respondent of 40 people, aged between 16 to 41 years old were conducted in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. The developed questionnaires based on the five-point Likert Scale were implemented to assess the safety perception on express buses, and it has a higher reliability of Cronbach's Alpha score at 0.91. The findings show that more than 45 % of the respondents agreed that dangerous behaviour of express bus drivers were mainly due to the use of mobile during driving (63.33%), tailgating (57.58%) and driving above the given speed limit (48.59%). The reason of this behaviour is insufficient time to stick to running schedules and the shift pattern rotations. In terms of safety precautions, about 77% passengers preferred safety briefing using audio due to its ease in understanding the meaningful instruction. In addition, 97% passengers agreed on the needs of a second driver to ensure a safe journey to their destination. Hence, a proposed mitigated solution such as drivers monitoring is needed by the respective agencies to reduce this careless behaviour that may influence the dangerous driving behaviour.

