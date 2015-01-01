Abstract

BACKGROUND: At the national level, nonmedical use of prescription drugs is becoming an increasingly important part of the illicit drug use problem among college students. Approximately 2.5 million Americans are prescribed prescription stimulants such as Adderall or Ritalin to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD is a brain disorder that makes it difficult to concentrate and increases impulsive behavior. We reviewed the literature on Adderall abuse among college students to summarize the available data and identify evidence gaps.



METHODS: We identified relevant literature on stimulants including Adderall abuse among students between 2004 and 2018 through a systematic and comprehensive search.



RESULTS: We identified 32 articles which met our pre-defined eligibility criteria but we used 17 article to write this review article. Over one quarter (28.1 percent) of college-aged young adults report having misused some type of prescription psychotherapeutic drug at least once in their lifetime.



CONCLUSIONS: In order to reduce the rate of amphetamine abuse among college students school administrators should implement prevention programs targeting students at risk. Additionally, physicians must become more vigilant in their prescribing practices to reduce inappropriate administration of these drugs. Finally, parents should set realistic standards for their children, especially for those with a heavy workload or schedule.



Keywords: Stimulants; ADHD; Adderall; Ritalin; Cognitive enhancement; Motivation; Memory

