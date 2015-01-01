SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yayla AS. J. Deradic. 2020; (23): 134-188.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, German Institute on Radicalization and De-radicalization Studies)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Preventing terrorist recruitment is one of the most effective and less lethal methods of countering terrorism, and yet it is often overlooked. This article describes a program designed and administered by the author to prevent terrorist recruitment through early intervention, by promoting the involvement of the families of potential recruits in their children's activities and in a counterterrorism program that was developed and implemented in Sanliurfa, Turkey, for four years, from 2010 to 2014. The article details the concept and structure of the program, provides insights on how it was developed and administered, and presents the data, an analysis, and the findings. In addition, this article reports on the outcomes of the program and offers insights into why the youth in Sanliurfa were struggling to break their ties with terrorist organizations.


Language: en

Keywords

Early Intervention; Family Involvement; Prevention; Radicalization; Terrorist Recruitment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print