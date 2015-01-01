Abstract

Most evidence on survey response effects is based in the Western world. We use data from two randomized experiments built into a nation-wide representative household survey in Tunisia to analyze the effects of framing and priming on responses to gender attitudes in the Arab context. Our first experiment shows that questions on attitudes towards decision-making power when framed in an equality frame reduce responses in favor of gender inequality. In our second experiment we find that responses to attitudes towards domestic violence are susceptible to an audio primer. Oral statistical information about the incidence of domestic violence in Tunisia increases disapproval of domestic violence among the male subsample further, but does not affect women. In terms of impact heterogeneity, we find mixed results for treatment interventions interacting with the gender of the interviewer and the interviewer's perceived religiosity.





Highlights



• New experimental evidence on framing and priming effects from a survey in Tunisia.

• Reported gender attitudes are more progressive when framed in a gender equality frame.

• Informational audio primer reduces reported justification for domestic violence among men.

• Treatment effects differ depending on interviewer gender and perceived religiosity.

