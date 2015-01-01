Abstract

Although infographics form only a small proportion of IS propaganda output, they provide an intimate insight into the functioning and agenda of the IS. This research paper analyses more than 400 infographics published by official IS media units against the thematic framework set out by Winter (2018). The three principal IS propaganda themes identified by Winter of Victimhood, Utopia and War feature to varying extents of prominence in IS infographics, with multiple subthemes respectively. This paper's analysis shows that Religious Life and Summaries make up the majority of infographic subthemes, while the primary theme Victimhood is almost non-existent.

