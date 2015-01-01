Abstract

Peace-building is a broad term, constructed well before the end of the Cold War, and well before the United Nations and multilateral missions. Simon Fisher - who tried to bring together the insights from peace research and peacebuilding research over many years - once said that a peacebuilding program is designed to address the causes of conflict and the grievances of the past, and to promote long-term stability and justice. Another way of putting it is, as one of the classic figures in peace studies Johan Galtung - who contrasted negative peace and positive peace - said, peacebuilding is related to "positive peace," complementary to programs to ensure freedom from fear of physical violence and illegitimate coercion, that is, "negative peace." These insights are inherent to the core understanding of what peacebuilding is in the broad sense, and therefore obviously relevant to every country in the world - certainly relevant to Britain, and presumably to Japan, a tremendously peaceful society, but still a relevant tool. There has been a lot of criticism of UN multilateral peacebuilding, state-building...

