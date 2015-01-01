SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beirão D, Monte H, Amaral M, Longras A, Matos C, Villas-Boas F. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2020; 27(1): 50.

Depression is a common mental health disease, especially in mid to late adolescence that, due to its particularities, is a challenge and requires an effective diagnosis. Primary care providers are often the first line of contact for adolescents, being crucial in identifying and managing this pathology. Besides, several entities also recommend screening for depression on this period. Thus, the main purpose of this article is to review the scientific data regarding screening, diagnosis and management of depression in adolescence, mainly on primary care settings.


