George Flyod's incident led to immense outpouring of shock, grief, and sympathy for the victim across the world. In the US it resulted in uprisings of multiracial masses that ended up in riots, vandalism, and violence. Elsewhere in the world it appealed to mass rallies, protests and expression of anger. Leftist analysts called the uprisings in the US a revolution, while the rights an insurrection. Some called for a fresh series of police reforms, while others demanded defunding and disbanding the police. Some highlighted the growing economic inequality, others political racial discrimination, and yet others socio-cultural problems of the multicultural American society. In short, the Floyd incident has pointed to a number of problems in the American polity.
