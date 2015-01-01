Abstract

In this digital age the impact of media can be observed in all walks of life. All media users are being influenced by one or another type of media, however the amount of effect and time may vary. One cannot deny the fact that the images that are being shown in the mainstream media are full of violence and conflict. With the latest multifaceted media platforms and their content, there is no escape from the violence, it is very much relevant in today's world to understand that how does such violent content affect the individuals, particularly the youth. The purpose of this study is to explore the relationships between exposure to violent media and psychological effects i.e. desensitization, aggressive behavior, sleep disturbance, and anxiety among youth. Survey was conducted at a national level from colleges and universities. The results demonstrated that exposure to violence has significant relationships with desensitization, aggressive behavior, sleep disturbance, and anxiety however, there was no significant influence of age and gender of the respondents in the relationships between exposure to violent media content and aggression, sleep disorder, anxiety and desensitization.



Keywords: Media violence, psychological trauma, Pakistani youth, digital media

Language: en