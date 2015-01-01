|
Tupper R, Bureau JF, Deneault AA, Dixon‐Luinenburg T, St‐Laurent D. Infant Ment. Health J. 2020; 41(5): 723-737.
Abstract
Studies show that children with a military parent are at heightened risk of the development of behavior problems. However, there is limited work examining how other factors experienced by military families may also influence behavior problems. In the current study, we recruited three types of Canadian families with a preschooler: families with a deployed military member, families with a nondeployed military member, and nonmilitary families. We examined whether the nonmilitary parent's (in all cases the mother) parenting stress and attachment relationship with the child are associated with behavior problems, and whether deployment status further contributes to the prediction. Child-mother dyads participated in an observed attachment assessment, and mothers reported on their stress levels and their child's behavior.
attachment; behavior problems; deployment; military; parenting stress